Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 20,583 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
