Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $14.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 20,583 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.