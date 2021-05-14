Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

