Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Humanigen stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,441,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 312,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,816 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.