HUNT (HUNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.33 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $9,568.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

