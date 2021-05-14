Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $453,231.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $50,148.71 or 0.99643708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $453,231.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00609802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00232814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.12 or 0.01128828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.01203437 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 30,406 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.