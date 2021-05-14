Huobi Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $6.12 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.15 or 0.10141157 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,285,916 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.