Hxro Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $139.76 million and $1.33 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hxro has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.