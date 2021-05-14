Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.