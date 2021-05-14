Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

