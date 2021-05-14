Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $779,810.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

