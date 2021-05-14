HyperAlloy Price Tops $0.54 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $1.87 million and $3.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.74 or 0.01133587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $607.82 or 0.01211483 BTC.

About HyperAlloy

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.