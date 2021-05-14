HyperCash (HC) Price Down 20.8% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $83.20 million and $23.26 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,353.08 or 1.00049777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.02 or 0.01547876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00738108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00399341 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00247156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006388 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.