HyperExchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,869.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $10,869.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars.

