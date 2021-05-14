HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. 225,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,604. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

HYRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

