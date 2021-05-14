HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,710% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYRE. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

HYRE stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 378,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

