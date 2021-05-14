Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

