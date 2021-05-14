I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,941.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1,941.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00742107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $931.23 or 0.01869443 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,867,283 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

