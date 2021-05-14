ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00599847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00239534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.74 or 0.01166880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.54 or 0.01214776 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

