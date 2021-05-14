iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.80. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2,221 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,771,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

