Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $6,140.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

