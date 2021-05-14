ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ICU Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

