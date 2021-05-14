IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

