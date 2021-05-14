Idena Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $4,218.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,689,935 coins and its circulating supply is 43,179,122 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

