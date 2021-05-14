IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $518.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

