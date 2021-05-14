IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $518.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

