Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $326,217.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $326,217.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.06 or 0.00037995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.74 or 0.01133587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.82 or 0.01211483 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,048 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

