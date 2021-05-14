Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 10,226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.