Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

