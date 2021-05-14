Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

