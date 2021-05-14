Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

