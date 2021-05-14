Ieq Capital LLC Has $67.48 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,238.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,954.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

