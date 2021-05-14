Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

