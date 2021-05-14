Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $132.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

