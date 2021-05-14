Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

