IG Gold (IGG) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $15.25 million and $134,798.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00612013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00236319 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.