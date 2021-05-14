Ignition Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $159,681.91 and approximately $89.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.60 or 0.99867583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00232846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,428,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,415,525 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

