Illuvium (ILV) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $84.30 or 0.00169673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00621183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00237205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.01135623 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $598.79 or 0.01205212 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

