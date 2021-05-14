IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.05.

In other IMAC news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

