Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.28.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.53 on Friday, hitting C$38.91. 1,601,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.16. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

