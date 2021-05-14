Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.03.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,183. The firm has a market cap of C$28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.16.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

