Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $4.27 million and $410,865.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.01125093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01207170 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars.

