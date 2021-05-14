Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.09 million. Incyte reported sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

INCY opened at $83.23 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

