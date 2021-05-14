Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) SVP Sells $22,800.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,048 shares in the company, valued at $206,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IBCP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

