Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.45

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1701149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.