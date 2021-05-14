ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

