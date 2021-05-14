Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.40

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 226885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.
Several research firms have commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.