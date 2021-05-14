Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.40

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 226885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

