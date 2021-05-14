Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

