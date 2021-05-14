Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance Buys 2,000 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

TSE:INE traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.20. The company had a trading volume of 771,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.78. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.56.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

