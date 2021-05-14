Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.52. 10,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.