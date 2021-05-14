Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Up 1.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.47. 21,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 5,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.